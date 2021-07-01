Michael “Mike” Eugene Butts

Michael Eugene Butts, age 73, passed away on June 30, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1947 to Eugene and Beverly (Johnson) Butts in Austin, MN.

On March 11, 1967, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Johnson in Austin, MN. To this union three children were born.

Mike enjoyed woodworking, shooting guns, and spending time with his dogs, Oliver and Dulley.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Butts; son, Tim Butts; parents, Eugene and Beverly Butts.

Mike is survived by his children, Thomas (Krystal Bell) Butts and Todd (Cherri) Butts; grandchildren, Taylor, Makenna, Ryan, Kailey, Jasmine, Colton, Macey, Lindsey Felt and Allison Felt; sisters, Kathy (Larry) Iverson and Debbie Solie; brothers, Rick Butts and David (Rose) Butts; many nieces and nephews; and his 2 dog companions, Oliver and Dulley.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.