Money taken and other reports
Police received a report at 3:26 p.m. Monday of $20 that was taken from a resident’s room last week at 75507 240th St.
1 turns herself in on warrant
Andrea Marie Guildner, 48, turned herself in on a warrant at 4:36 a.m. Monday at the Freeborn County Jail, 411 S. Broadway.
Window damaged
A window was reported damaged at 3:49 p.m. Monday at 2322 Clayton Ave.
Bike stolen
A black and blue Trek bike was reported stolen at 3:53 p.m. Monday at 1707 Plainview Lane.
