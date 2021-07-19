Gerald Dale “Nick” Stauch 84 of Concordia, MO, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Face masks are recommended. Interment with military rites will follow at a later date at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Good Shepherd Care Community, Concordia Senior Center or Preferred Hospice of Lexington in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.

Nick was born April 27, 1937 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of the late Russell and Gladys Van Riper Stauch. Nick lived in Albert Lea until he joined the United States Air Force in 1954, when he was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base. After being discharged from the service, Nick married Trixie Steele on April 24, 1960. He worked as a mechanic for various businesses and lived in Concordia the past 10 and a half years moving from Sweet Springs.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, Trixie, he is survived by two sons, Gerry (Mischeal) Stauch of Concordia, and Mike Stauch of Sweet Springs; three grandchildren: Crystal McCurry (Jeff) of Springfield, Collin Boan, and Ty Stauch of Sweet Springs; two great-grandchildren: Connor and Claire McCurry of Springfield; one sister, Judy Eckhoff of Albert Lea, MN; one brother, Kenneth Stauch of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; along with several nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Stauch; and one sister, Connie Thompson.