Organizations: Women Veterans of Freeborn County

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Women Veterans of Freeborn County met at Sandy Maiden’s home for a potluck luncheon on July 7 in Albert Lea.

Women veterans present included: Pat Johannsen, Judi Olson, Amy Myers, Deanna Luedtke, Ruth Perry, Kimberly Ammons, Sandy Maiden and Julie Hamson

Special guests included Jane Maiden, club photographer, and four ladies from the Span Post in Austin. They included Sue Roberts, Eileen Chao, Mary Hansen and May Sargen. The club members thought it was very nice to meet these accomplished ladies.

Luedtke announced several part-time jobs opening at American Legion Post 56. She also read a nice thank you note from Wanda Wangness, who made the group’s float for the July Third Parade.

Discussion followed about the outdoor planters at the new Veterans Affairs Clinic in Albert Lea.

The group discussed the upcoming Minnesota Women Veterans annual meeting that will be held in Crystal on Oct. 16. Eight women indicated the desire to attend.

Johannsen will check on the availability of a van for the above date.

Follow up: Luedtke went to the new VA facility to check out the planters. There are seven of them that measure about 2 feet by 5 feet each. She spoke with the coordinator about buying the plants for the new planters. The Women Veterans may decide to donate the perennial plants and plant them. However, they would not be available for daily watering for a couple weeks until the plants have gotten a good start. The coordinator will see if their maintenance man could take care of this and get back to her.

Sandy Maiden will take donations to the food bank. A big heartfelt thank you to Maiden for hosting the meeting and luncheon. The group will not be meeting in August so the next scheduled meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at American Legion Post 56. If you have any questions, call Luedtke at 641-425-3482.