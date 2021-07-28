Public invited to veterans breakfast fundraiser

Smell the hearty aroma of pancakes, eggs and ham hot off the griddle at North Iowa Fair in Mason City from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8. There will be free gate admission to the fair and close-in parking near the outdoor Loafing Shed Shelter for seating. All veterans, families, guests and the public are invited.

The fundraiser is hosted by local Vietnam Veterans of America — North Star Chapter 790 for veterans emergency assistance fund. Freewill donations are appreciated. There will also be any gift items to purchase.

Depending if you like an early breakfast or mid-morning, check out the horse show in the arena at 8 a.m. or the 11 a.m. show of dancing horses. There is a church service at noon also.

Contact 641-293-5131 with any questions.