Robin Gudal: Flowers and dinner with a friend
EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal
When our kids were young, we loved the “Flipper” movies and watched them over and over. The film is about a boy who must spend the summer with his uncle, on the Florida Gold Coast. He expects to have another boring summer but encounters a dolphin whom he names Flipper and with whom he forms a friendship. Due to tooth issues, I needed to enter another world of Flippers; I have a relationship with my Flipper also.
Not long ago I had lunch with a dear friend in the Cities. We hadn’t seen each other for well over a year (another Covid-related delay), and I was so excited! She entered the restaurant with the biggest, most beautiful bouquet of flowers I had ever been given. It was so outstanding that people stopped at our table to view them, comment on them and even gave us a tutorial of all the flowers it contained. It was a hot day and I had two more stops so I did what all givers of such an amazing gift would do; I put it in a cart and proudly walked around Marshalls and Target with this colossal, beautiful bouquet. This I will report; flowers draw as much attention as an adorable baby or a sweet puppy. To say I had a handful of conversations about “those beautiful” flowers is no exaggeration. They were in memory of my mother and these outstanding flowers brought not only me joy but to complete strangers; thank you Solveig!
As I was headed home, I got that feeling, you know the one, pit of your stomach…where is my flipper? I hadn’t worn it into the restaurant because I didn’t want to be that person who wrapped it in a napkin, threw it away, had to call the owner and throw myself into their dumpster looking for it! Oh dear! It wasn’t in my purse as I pulled into a way-side rest and literally dumped the contents onto pavement. Breathe, Robin, there is nothing you can do but pray. It’ll be OK. I am thankful I’ve read about positive ‘self-talk’! OK, don’t speed. Just drive safely.
At home, I visited with our son on the phone (his birthday), Oh how I miss him! I told him my dilemma and ignored a pesty unknown caller. Odd, they left a message. “Hello, this is Jen and I was in the Target parking lot and right by the carts I saw a bright red container… Oh no, you didn’t open did you?” Timidly, “Well, yes”… “Oh I am sorry!” Laughter! Then thanks gushed from me. My Flipper — my friend!
I just couldn’t pass up sharing this silly little story. Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, ESV. Flipper and I are now reunited.
Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.
