St. John’s thankful for support

St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea is proud to be voted No. 1 in the Albert Lea Tribune 2021 Reader’s Choice for three categories: Best Senior Living Community (voted #1 for 17 years!); Best Assisted Living; and Best Senior Apartments. St. John’s staff is dedicated to the residents and families they serve and said they are honored and blessed to serve the seniors in the community. They thanked the community for their vote of confidence. Pictured here is Crystal Miller, publisher of the Albert Lea Tribune, and Kathy Woodside, director of marketing and public relations at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Provided