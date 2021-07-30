Summer Sizzler pickleball tournament open for registration

Registration for Albert Lea’s annual Summer Sizzler pickleball tournament Aug. 21-22 is now open.

Online registration is available by following a link on the Albert Lea Area Pickleball Group Facebook page or by mailing a printed off form to Margie Barber at 810 1st Ave. SE, Glenville MN 56036.

Deadline to register is Aug. 6.

Both mens and womens singles as well as mixed doubles will play in a round robin style tournament.

Entry fees are $35 for one event or $40 for two events.

Water, snacks and a lunch is included in the entry fee and will be provided both days.

More information can be found at the Albert Lea Area Pickleball Group Facebook page.