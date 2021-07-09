Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

A South Dakota teen wanted in connection to a June 5 shooting in Austin that left one dead has been arrested.

A press release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office states that Miguel Nunez Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday after being found hiding in an attic in the 3400 block of North Sixth Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Nunez has been on the run for over a month since the June 5 shooting that killed Austin resident David Harris, 45. Court documents state that police responded to a report of a shooting with multiple injuries at about 1:10 a.m. on June 5 in the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast of Austin. Once on scene, an unknown subject stated there was a man upstairs that was shot “four” times and “bleeding” out. An officer entered the residence and located Harris, who was on the floor with three bullet wounds in his chest. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Harris was pronounced dead.

Court documents indicate that Nunez and several others had gone to the residence under the guise of purchasing marijuana, but intended to rob the dealer. A witness said that Nunez pulled a gun and threatened to shoot everyone in the house if he was not given all of the drugs.

The witness reported that Harris heard the commotion, grabbed his gun, and entered the room, where he was shot in the chest by Nunez.

The release states that the arrest was a joint effort between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT Team. Nunez was arrested peacefully and without incident.

Nunez has been charged with felony second-degree murder – with intent – not premeditated – and two counts of felony second-degree murder – without intent – while committing a felony.