Wild re-sign Nick Bjugstad to 1-year, $900,000 contract

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Monday, bringing back some useful depth up front.

Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season, his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas.

Bjugstad, who played at Blaine High School and the University of Minnesota, became the 27th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild. He has 103 goals and 121 assists in 483 games over nine years in the NHL.

Last week, the Wild re-signed center Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year, $42 million contract.