William (Bill) Phillips

Age 97, formerly of Albert Lea, MN Died peacefully on July 19, 2021 With family present. Born on September 7, 1923 to Grace and William Phillips of Jordan, MN. After graduating from Jordan High School, he attended Carleton College, served in World War II as a B-17 pilot in the Eighth Air Force, attended Medical and Law schools, graduated from the Engineering School at the University of MN, married Sally (nee Boys) in 1952, and raised his family in Albert Lea. Bill worked for 20 years as an engineer at Hamilton Beach and Queen Products, and then had a rewarding career as an IT consultant at Specialty Manufacturing, working well into his 80’s. Bill and Sally loved the outdoors including sailing, canoeing and camping. They both enjoyed their extensive travels abroad after he finally retired, including Antarctica, Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, Europe, and Egypt. At home, he enjoyed gardening, reading, and listening to big band music. Bill had widely varied interests and inspired his children towards rewarding careers and pursuits.

Bill is survived by his wife Sally, their six children (Bill, Ann, Bob, Barbara, Mary and John) and ten grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.