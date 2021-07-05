Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:17 a.m. Sunday at 718 Ulstad Ave.

Trailer missing

A fuel trailer was reported missing at 11:11 a.m. Friday at 10353 840th Ave., Glenville.

Truck reported on fire

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:23 p.m. Friday of a truck that was on fire on Interstate 35 near mile marker three, south of Albert Lea.

Thefts reported

About $300 in cash was reported missing at 12:26 p.m. Saturday at 23468 685th Ave., Alden.

Deputies received a report at 5:12 p.m. Sunday of a phone that was reported taken two nights prior while at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

A canoe, tires and rims, a hightop table and other items were reported taken at 5:17 p.m. Sunday at 147 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

Police received a report at 7:52 p.m. Saturday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Items were reported stolen out of a vehicle at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at 712 Bridge Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested December Lee Gonzalez, 36, for out of town warrants at 10:28 p.m. Sunday at 315 Johnson St. in Hartland.

Police arrested Anthony Lee Weber, 38, on warrants and fifth-degree possession at 9:17 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Damage reported to door

A patio door was reported broken at 2:20 p.m. Friday at 801 Cedar Ave. It is unknown what caused the damage.

Money taken from account

Police received a report at 4:46 p.m. Friday of money that was missing from a bank account at 331 S. Broadway.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Marlin Abrego, 29, for disorderly conduct at 5:05 p.m. Friday.

Catalytic converters cut off

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 9:02 a.m. Saturday at 1412 Frank Hall Drive.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 2 p.m. Sunday at 902 S. First Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fountain Street and Minnesota Highway 13. A vehicle reportedly hit a sign and then took off.

Attempted catalytic converter theft reported

Police received a report at 10:12 a.m. Sunday of an attempted catalytic converter theft at 910 James Ave. on Friday night.

Person reportedly attempting to switch tags

Police received a report at 5:50 p.m. Sunday of a person who had switched a tag on an item at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Dumpster fire reported

A dumpster was reported on fire at 10:46 p.m. Sunday at 1430 S. U.S. Highway 69.