1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 55, for felony domestic assault at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at 415 1/2 W. Main St.
1 charged with possession
Police held Nathan Lee Goskeson, 41, on a charge of fifth-degree possession at 5:13 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of someone stealing from a scrap trailer at 2101 Consul St.
Illegal dumping reported
Police received a report at 9:43 a.m. Thursday of items that were illegally dumped in a dumpster in the south annex parking lot of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.
Lock cut off storage unit
A lock was reported cut off a storage unit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St.
1 arrested on warrant
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Spencer Troy Sternhagen on a Renville County felony warrant at 8:36 a.m. Thursday at 217 Concord St. in Emmons.
Break-in reported
A break-in was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday at 89096 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. Nothing was reported missing but two small padlocks were cut off.
Over 200 grams of meth found after high-speed chase on I-90
A Crystal man is facing multiple charges after a chase on Interstate 90 Tuesday night with speeds of over 130... read more