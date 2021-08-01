August 13, 2021

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:17 am Friday, August 13, 2021

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 55, for felony domestic assault at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at 415 1/2 W. Main St. 

 

1 charged with possession

Police held Nathan Lee Goskeson, 41, on a charge of fifth-degree possession at 5:13 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of someone stealing from a scrap trailer at 2101 Consul St.

 

Illegal dumping reported

Police received a report at 9:43 a.m. Thursday of items that were illegally dumped in a dumpster in the south annex parking lot of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. 

 

Lock cut off storage unit

A lock was reported cut off a storage unit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Spencer Troy Sternhagen on a Renville County felony warrant at 8:36 a.m. Thursday at 217 Concord St. in Emmons. 

 

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday at 89096 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. Nothing was reported missing but two small padlocks were cut off.

