2 hurt in rollover on Interstate 90

Two people were injured Friday morning after their vehicle went into the median on Interstate 90 east of Petrans and rolled.

John William Boosinger, 67, and Deborah Sue Boosinger, 67, both of Billings, Montana, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report listed John Boosinger as the driver of the 2000 Ford Excursion that was towing a U-Haul trailer. The vehicle was east on I-90 when it went into the median, overcorrected and rolled.

The crash occurred at 9:10 a.m.

Both of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor.