PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1111

Estate of Donna J. Heilman, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 2021, at 3:00pm via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway Albert Lea, MN 56007, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, July 31, 2012, (“Will”), and for the appointment of DeAnne George, whose address is 1609 Southview Lane, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

08/01/2021

BY THE COURT

Stephen R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue S.E.

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 7 and 14, 2021

24-PR-21-1111