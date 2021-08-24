PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

In Re: the Estate

of: HARRIET L. LARSON,

Deceased.

IN DISTRICT COURT

– PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court file No. 24-PR-21-870

ORDER AND NOTICE

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 9th day of September 2021, at 1:30 o’clock p.m., a hearing will be held, via zoom, before the court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, on petition of Larry D. Larson, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated September 4, 2015, and for the formal appointment of Larry D. Larson, whose address is P.O. Box 458, Baudette, MN 56623, as personal representative and executor of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.

That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the co-personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: JULY 19, 2021

St R. Schat

JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT

Rebecca S. Mittag

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

Attorneys for Petitioner

John Benjamin Wangberg. Lsq.

FULLERWALLNER

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

514 America Avenue NW

Bemidii, MN 56601

PO Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880

(218) 751-2221

(218) 751-2285

(800) 552-6881

wangberg@lawofficemn.com

www.lawofficemn.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 28 and Aug. 4, 2021

24-PR-21-870