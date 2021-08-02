2nd person charged in connection with human remains in Lake Superior

GRAND PORTAGE Prosecutors have charged a second person in connection with the death of a St. Paul man whose dismembered remains were found in Lake Superior.

Richard Balsimo, 34, was killed June 20. His remains were discovered near Grand Portage on July 15 and 16. Prosecutors say a man shot Balsimo to death.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that prosecutors have charged Tommi Lynn Hintz, 31, of Duluth, with being an accomplice to felony murder and concealing a body. Robert West was charged on July 16 with aiding an offender and interfering with a dead body in the case.

According to court documents, the man who shot Balsimo gave Hintz a ride June 20 and she noticed two bullet holes in the passenger seat. West asked her two days later if she knew anyone with a boat because he wanted to go fishing. She took him to visit a Grand Portage fisherman. On the way West said there was a body in the back of the truck.

The next day West told her that the other man shot Balsimo in self-defense and his body had been chopped up.

That man was arrested on unrelated charges on June 24. He contacted Hintz and told her to gather up his property. She took a bag that she thought held a gun and gave it to West.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Hintz.