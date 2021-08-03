3 injured in crash near Maple Island

Three people were injured Monday afternoon when two vehicles collided on Minnesota Highway 251 near Maple Island.

Jessica Mae Brandenburg, 41, of Blooming Prairie and her passenger, Troy Christophe Low, 45, of Northwood were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, along with Rodolfo Lopez, 24, of Missouri Valley, Iowa. All received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report listed Brandeburg as the driver of a 2019 Toyota Corolla that was west on Highway 251. Lopez was driving a 2013 Ram Longhorn north on Freeborn County Road 30. The vehicles collided at about 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 251 and 850th Ave.

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Hollandale Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.