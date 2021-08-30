August 30, 2021

36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:54 am Monday, August 30, 2021

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.

The data is for new cases as of 4 a.m. Friday. Data from the weekend will be released on Tuesday.

The county now has 151 active cases.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included the following:

  • Three people ages 0 to 4
  • Four people ages 5 to 9
  • Five people between 10 and 14
  • Four people between 15 and 19
  • Two people in their 20s
  • Nine people in their 30s
  • Four people in their 40s
  • Two people in their 50s
  • One person in their 60s
  • One person in their 70s
  • One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: nine new cases
  • Mower County: 16 new cases
  • Steele County: 37 new cases
  • Waseca County: 12 new cases

Statewide, 1,918 new cases were reported and six deaths, including one person between 80 and 84 in Steele County.

