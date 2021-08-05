5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

1

Crazy Days

The Crazy Days shopping event will take place in Albert Lea from Thursday to Saturday. The sales kick off Thursday for “early-bird” shoppers. In addition to browsing through each store’s merchandise, shoppers can grab a bite to eat from one of the several food trucks that will be parked downtown. Broadway will be closed off to traffic on Friday to create a child-friendly environment. There will be more food trucks, games and even a bounce house. The Crazy Days festival wraps up on Saturday with live music and the farmers market.

2

Legion Golf

The Albert Lea Legion Post 56 will host a four-person best shot fundraiser on Sunday at Green Lea Golf Course. Registration will begin at noon with a 1 p.m. start time. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $75 per golfer and includes the cost of dinner and access to a cart. The cost for those only attending the dinner is $15.

3

Joe Covert Band

Joe Covert and his band will perform at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature hits from the ’50s and ’60s. Covert was formerly a member of the Beatles’ tribute band A Hard Day’s Night, and now plays music from Roy Orbison, the Everly Brothers and other artists. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office.

4

Thursdays on Fountain

Flashback will be performing at the Fountain Lake Gazebo Thursday. The group consists of vocalist Julie Graber, bass guitarist Jaimie Kyllo, drummer John Evans, rhythm guitarist and vocalist Paulette Kallberg and lead guitarist and vocalist Scott Kallberg. They will be playing a variety of music from country to classic rock.

5

Pelican Breeze

There are two opportunities to cruise Albert Lea Lake with the Pelican Breeze this week. Friday’s evening ride will last from 6-7:30 p.m., and Sunday’s afternoon cruise will last from 1:30-3 p.m. Tickets are $10. Beverages and snacks are permitted on board.