5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

Albert Lea Floats

Frank Hall Park will be the host of Albert Lea Floats, an afternoon event that will provide the community with an opportunity to utilize kayaks and canoes on Albert Lea Lake for free. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday and run until 2 p.m. There will also be bounce houses and other kid-friendly activities, along with food and more fun.

Summer Sizzler Pickleball Tournament

The Albert Lea Area Pickleball Club is hosting a tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the Frank Hall Park courts. The competitions kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the women’s bracket, which is followed by the men’s at 1 p.m. Spectators can purchase water for 50 cents and lunch for $5.

DC Drifters and area country artists

The DC Drifters and country artists from the area will perform at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office. The concert will consist of classic country songs.

Pelican Breeze

The Pelican Breeze will cruise Albert Lea Lake on Friday and Sunday this week. Friday’s cruise is slated for 6-7:30 p.m., and Sunday’s will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own beverages and snacks.

Get out on the water

Experience an afternoon out on Fountain Lake by renting a canoe or kayak through the Albert Lea Boathouse.

The Boathouse is open from 9 to noon Wednesdays and Fridays this week, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Equipment is limited and must be reserved online. Cost is $5 per piece of equipment.

Saturdays are free, courtesy of the Freeborn County SHIP program.