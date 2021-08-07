7.20.21 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

July 20, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Edwin appeared by phone. Commissioner Shoff was excused.

Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented with the exception of adding to other items unknown at this time, there is a need to enter into closed session under Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) under the Attorney Client Privileged communications to update the Board of Commissioners specific to the current court action of the setting of the Sheriff’s salary in Court Case 24-CV-18-2138. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–183 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

Vice Chairman Belshan asked if there was any public comment and Dennis Magnuson addressed the board about his concerns regarding County Road 103.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-184 Proclamation of County Staff Appreciation Day. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-185 Accepting the Resignation of Ley Paw. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-186 Accepting the Resignation of Larry Lahs. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-187 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Detention Deputy Position Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-188 Accepting the Resignation of Andrew Yost. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-189 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Feedlot Officer / HHW Tech Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-190 Accepting the Resignation of David Olson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-191 Amendment with SRF Consulting Group, Inc. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-192Resolution Authorizing Imposition of Wheelage Tax. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-193 Approving Amendment to Conditional Use Permit #347. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-194 Accept a donation to the Freeborn County CVCC from Cargill. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-195 Approval of Claims: General Fund $677,840.45; County Road & Bridge $370,427.13; Human Services $165,013.63; Public Health $64,760.15; County Ditch $62,977.76; Trust & Agency $7,649.50; Payroll Clearing Fund $4,856.31; Turtle Creek Watershed $715.00; Recorder’s Clearing $3,926.00; Social Services Collaborative $41.50; Tax Collection Fund $39,000.00

FUND TOTALS $1,397,207.43. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 68. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $7,785.55. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution adopted.

At approximately 9:11 a.m. the Board entered into closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) under Attorney Client Privileged communications.

At approximately 9:44 a.m. the Board reconvened the meeting and Administrator Thomas Jensen made statement and asked the Board for a resolution authorizing Joan Quade, attorney with Barna, Guzy and Steffen to begin discussions with Steven Hovey, attorney for Sheriff Kurt Freitag, as it pertains to the current back pay and options of payment as ordered by the Minnesota Appellate Court decision on Freeborn County Court File number 24-CV-18-2138.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-196 Approving Retaining Legal Services. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Vice Chair declared the resolution approved.

Vice Chair, Commissioner Belshan adjourned the meeting at 9:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,

August 3, 2021.

By: Dan Belshan, Vice Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator