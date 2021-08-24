Albert Lea announces activity ticket prices for 2021-22

The Albert Lea school board approved ticket prices for all activities in the 2021-22 school year, including athletics, music and fine arts events.

For athletic events, all district 241 employees, students and senior citizens (62+), will receive free admission after showing their ID. Admission at the gate for adults is $8, and $6 for visiting students and senior citizens. A 10-punch pass may be purchased for $60. A year pass for one adult is $120 and an adult couples pass is $185.

For music events, all district employees and students are free with ID. Adults are $8 and visiting students and senior citizens, both home and visiting are $6. A music family pass can be purchased for $40.

For the fine arts events, which includes the fall musical, one act play, show choir and spring play, adult admission is set at $8, while all students and senior citizens are $6. All tickets for Tigers Roar are $6.

Cash sales will be accepted at the gate and pre-sale tickets and passes may be purchased through the activities office at the high school or by calling 507-379-4833.

Tickets and passes may be purchased online at any time at alschools.org/tickets.

Students and staff will need to show their school issued ID cards to gain entrance. The barcode on the cards will be scanned at the door. Until this year’s cards are issued, students may use last year’s card. Senior citizens will not need an advanced pass.

Concessions will also be opening back up in the 2021-22 season.

All activities and events will follow the district’s guidelines. At this time, spectators are strictly forbidden from entering the playing surface and are not allowed to intermix with student pods.

Albert Lea will also be livestreaming high school events when possible, free of charge. The district is hoping to make livestreaming a normal part of all high school events.

Events can be livestreamed at alschools.org/videos.