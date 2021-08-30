Albert Lea girls soccer rallies back from 2-0 deficit; falls in overtime

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team traveled to Fairmont Saturday to start the regular season.

The Tigers got out to a rocky start but found their footing in the second half, forcing an overtime period, before falling 3-2 to the Cardinals.

Albert Lea found itself in a hole early, allowing two Fairmont goals in the first half. The game went to the half at 2-0 with the Tigers needing to pick up their play.

Junior Morgan Luhring came out and delivered for the Tigers in the second half, scoring the team’s two goals and evening the match at 2-2. The match went to overtime, where both teams traded momentum. With just over two minutes left in the overtime period, the Cardinals put the game away with a goal to make the final score 3-2.

Junior Madison VanderSyde was in goal for the Tigers and recorded 14 saves.

“The girls played with high intensity and even though the end result was not what we wanted, I am very proud with how they performed today,” said head coach Amy Wacholz.

The Tigers fall to 0-1 to open the season and will be back on the pitch Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Huskies of Owatonna.