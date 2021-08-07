Albert Lea Safety Night on Tuesday

Albert Lea’s Recreation Department is teaming up with several other community organizations to hold Albert Lea Safety Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Morin Park.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office will have a drone demonstration, the K9 officer and information on boat safety, and the Albert Lea Police Department will have a bike rodeo, CPR instruction and McGruff.

The Albert Lea Fire Department will have a 12 and under combat challenge, and Albert Lea Parks and Recreation will have bounce houses and yard games.

Freeborn County Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Other organizations to be present include the Boys Basketball Association, the Albert Lea Street Department, Stars Mentoring, Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, United Way of Freeborn County, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Blue Zones, SHIP, Albert Lea Public Library, Mayo Clinic Health System, Community Education, Freeborn County Partners in Prevention and Freeborn County Mental Health Center.

There will also be food trucks and music.