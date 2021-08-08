AN/FARM CAT CHIC
PUBLIC NOTICE
Certificate Of Assumed Name
State Of Minnesota
Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:
1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:
Farm Cat Chic
2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:
85051 134th St Glenville, MN 56036 USA
3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.
Nichole Lee Staehling
85051 134th St Glenville, MN 56036 USA
I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota
Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.
08/02/2021
/s/Nichole Staehling
Email: coka93@hotmail.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 7 and 14, 2021
24-PR-21-1111
