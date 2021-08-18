ASSUMED NAME
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identity the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Crafts & Creations
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 32669 795th Ave Ellendale MN 56026 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name:
Audrea L Horejsi
Address: 32669 795th Ave Ellendale MN 56026 United States
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Audrea L Horejsi
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: darjhorejsi4@gmail.com
The Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 14 and 18, 2021
PUBLIC MEETING
