August 24, 2021

Big Island BBQ gives out awards

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota competed in the 15th annual Big Island BBQ over the weekend in Albert Lea.

The Friday contest was a Steak Cookoff Association sanctioned event, with the overall winner moving forward to the world championship in Forth Worth, Texas.

The Saturday contest was a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event, and the Sunday event was new this year for beginning cooks with a Backyard Cookoff, sanctioned by the KCBS.

Next year’s events will be Aug. 19-21, 2022.

Friday

Best wings

First: Brian Horsman, Jackson, $200 prize

Second: Scott Carlisle, Dennison, $150 prize

Third: Mark Huntley, Nora Springs, Iowa, $100 prize

Fourth: Derrick Maderis, Hudson, Wisconsin

Best ribeye steak

Grand champion: Red Hadacck, Garner, Iowa, $1,000 prize

Second: Mark Huntley, Nora Springs, Iowa, $500 prize

Third: John Roberts, Worthington, $400 prize

Fourth: Mark Johnson, Marion, South Dakota, $300 prize

Fifth: Pat McDewitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $200 prize

Sixth: Derek Cink, Britt, Iowa, $50 prize

Seventh: Darrin Williams, Coon Rapids, $50 prize

Eighth: Rusty Hadacck, Britt, Iowa, $50 prize

Ninth: Andy Poterucha, Rochester, $50 prize

Tenth: Derrick Maderis, Hudson, Wisconsin, $50 prize

Saturday

Chicken

First: Ash Kickin’ BBQ, head cook Darrin Williams, Coon Rapids, $350 prize

Second: Que’s Yer Daddy, head cook Pat McDevitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $200 prize

Third place: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $150 prize

Fourth place: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa, $100 prize

Fifth place: PoPO Pork, head cook Tim Spellacy, Mankato, $75 prize

Sixth place: Shiggin & Grinnin, head cook Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $50 prize

Seventh place: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $50 prize

Eighth place: Hogline BBQ,  head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $50 prize

Ninth place: 2Live Q, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize

Tenth place: Aces High BBQ, head cook Andy Braun, Stillwater, $50 prize

Ribs

First: Wags Backwoods BBQ, head cook Jason Wagner, Osage, Iowa, $350 prize

Second: Total Consciousness BBQ, head cook Glenn Kelley, Lino Lakes, $200 prize

Third: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $150 prize

Fourth: Spitfire, head cook Tim Olson, Fargo, North Dakota, $100 prize

Fifth: Hogline BBQ, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $75 prize

Sixth: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $50 prize

Seventh: It’s BBQ Time, head cook Jeff Smith, New Prague, $50 prize

Eighth: 3 Brats and a Cocktail Weenie, head cook Jeff Young, St. Paul, $50 prize

Ninth: 2LiveQ, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize

Tenth: The Que Crew, head cook Rich Davis, Waldorf, $50 prize

Pork

First: Papa Linda’s Barbeque, head cook Adam Anderson, Ellsworth, Iowa, $350 prize

Second: Six Butt BBQ, head cook Mark Lee, Blaine, $200 prize

Third: Hot Daddy’s BBQ, head cook Kyle Kuhn, Grasston, $150 prize

Fourth: Nectar of the Hogs, head cook James Mitchell, Minneapolis, $100 prize

Fifth: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $75 prize

Sixth: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $50

Seventh: Son of a Boar BBQ, Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin, $50

Eighth: The Que Crew, head cook Rich Davis, Waldorf, $50 prize

Ninth: 2LiveQ, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize

Tenth: Smokin’ Bones, head cooks Ken and Jill Davis, Mankato, $50 prize

Brisket

First: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $350 prize

Second: Hogline BBQ, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $200 prize

Third: Son of a Boar BBQ, Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin, $150 prize

Fourth: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $100 prize

Fifth: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $75 prize

Sixth: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa, $50 prize

Seventh: Hot Daddy’s BBQ, head cook Kyle Kuhn, Grasston, $50 prize

Eighth: Que’s Yer Daddy, head cook Pat McDevitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $50 prize

Ninth: It’s BBQ Time, head cook Jeff Smith, New Prague, $50 prize

Tenth: Shiggin & Grinnin, head coach Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $50 prize

Overall

Grand champion: Hogline, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $1,100 prize

Reserve champion: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $800 prize

Third overall: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $500 prize

Fourth overall: Shiggin & Grinnin, head cook Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $300 prize

Fifth overall: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $100 prize

Sixth overall: Nectar of the Hogs, head cook James Mitchell, Minneapolis

Seventh overall: Son of a Boar BBQ, head cook Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin

Eighth overall: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa

Ninth overall: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka

Tenth overall: Papa Linda’s Barbecue, head cook Adam Anderson, Ellsworth, Iowa

Sunday

Chicken

First: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $175 prize

Second: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $150 prize

Third: Wrecking Crew BBQ, head cook Alan Larrimore, Staples, $125 prize

Fourth: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $100 prize

Fifth: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $75 prize

Sixth: Small Town Girl BBQ, head cook Jodie Greer, Eden Prairie, $50 prize

Seventh: Good Grefe! BBQ, head cook Craig Grefe, Brooklyn Park, $50 prize

Eighth: Ugly Baby BBQ, head cook Garry Edwards, Houston, $50 prize

Ninth: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $50 prize

Tenth: Porket About It, head cook Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park, $50 prize

Ribs

First: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $175 prize

Second: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $150 prize

Third: Tap & Bucket, head cook Andy Schaaf, Long Prairie, $125 prize

Fourth: Porket About It, head cook Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park, $100 prize

Fifth: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $75 prize

Sixth: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $50 prize

Seventh: Smokin Roamers, head cook Lukas Marty, Austin, $50 prize

Eighth: Pittie Q BBQ, head cook Troy Canfield, Rosemount, $50 prize

Ninth: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $50 prize

Tenth: Smokin Pit Patriots, head cook Matthew Greer, Eden Prairie, $50 prize

Overall

Grand champion: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $4oo prize

Reserve champion: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $200 prize

Third overall: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $150 prize

Fourth overall: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $125 prize

Fifth overall: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $100 prize

Sixth overall: Porket About It, head cook by Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park

Seventh overall: Tap & Bucket, head cook Andy Schaaf, Long Prairie

Eighth overall: Smokin Roamers, head cook Lukas Marty, Austin

Ninth overall: Pittie Q BBQ, head cook Troy Canfield, Rosemount

Tenth overall: Wrecking Crew BBQ, head cook Alan Larrimore, Staples

