Big Island BBQ gives out awards
Teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota competed in the 15th annual Big Island BBQ over the weekend in Albert Lea.
The Friday contest was a Steak Cookoff Association sanctioned event, with the overall winner moving forward to the world championship in Forth Worth, Texas.
The Saturday contest was a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned event, and the Sunday event was new this year for beginning cooks with a Backyard Cookoff, sanctioned by the KCBS.
Next year’s events will be Aug. 19-21, 2022.
Friday
Best wings
First: Brian Horsman, Jackson, $200 prize
Second: Scott Carlisle, Dennison, $150 prize
Third: Mark Huntley, Nora Springs, Iowa, $100 prize
Fourth: Derrick Maderis, Hudson, Wisconsin
Best ribeye steak
Grand champion: Red Hadacck, Garner, Iowa, $1,000 prize
Second: Mark Huntley, Nora Springs, Iowa, $500 prize
Third: John Roberts, Worthington, $400 prize
Fourth: Mark Johnson, Marion, South Dakota, $300 prize
Fifth: Pat McDewitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $200 prize
Sixth: Derek Cink, Britt, Iowa, $50 prize
Seventh: Darrin Williams, Coon Rapids, $50 prize
Eighth: Rusty Hadacck, Britt, Iowa, $50 prize
Ninth: Andy Poterucha, Rochester, $50 prize
Tenth: Derrick Maderis, Hudson, Wisconsin, $50 prize
Saturday
Chicken
First: Ash Kickin’ BBQ, head cook Darrin Williams, Coon Rapids, $350 prize
Second: Que’s Yer Daddy, head cook Pat McDevitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $200 prize
Third place: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $150 prize
Fourth place: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa, $100 prize
Fifth place: PoPO Pork, head cook Tim Spellacy, Mankato, $75 prize
Sixth place: Shiggin & Grinnin, head cook Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $50 prize
Seventh place: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $50 prize
Eighth place: Hogline BBQ, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $50 prize
Ninth place: 2Live Q, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize
Tenth place: Aces High BBQ, head cook Andy Braun, Stillwater, $50 prize
Ribs
First: Wags Backwoods BBQ, head cook Jason Wagner, Osage, Iowa, $350 prize
Second: Total Consciousness BBQ, head cook Glenn Kelley, Lino Lakes, $200 prize
Third: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $150 prize
Fourth: Spitfire, head cook Tim Olson, Fargo, North Dakota, $100 prize
Fifth: Hogline BBQ, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $75 prize
Sixth: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $50 prize
Seventh: It’s BBQ Time, head cook Jeff Smith, New Prague, $50 prize
Eighth: 3 Brats and a Cocktail Weenie, head cook Jeff Young, St. Paul, $50 prize
Ninth: 2LiveQ, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize
Tenth: The Que Crew, head cook Rich Davis, Waldorf, $50 prize
Pork
First: Papa Linda’s Barbeque, head cook Adam Anderson, Ellsworth, Iowa, $350 prize
Second: Six Butt BBQ, head cook Mark Lee, Blaine, $200 prize
Third: Hot Daddy’s BBQ, head cook Kyle Kuhn, Grasston, $150 prize
Fourth: Nectar of the Hogs, head cook James Mitchell, Minneapolis, $100 prize
Fifth: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $75 prize
Sixth: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $50
Seventh: Son of a Boar BBQ, Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin, $50
Eighth: The Que Crew, head cook Rich Davis, Waldorf, $50 prize
Ninth: 2LiveQ, head cook Ryan Thomas, Delano, $50 prize
Tenth: Smokin’ Bones, head cooks Ken and Jill Davis, Mankato, $50 prize
Brisket
First: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka, $350 prize
Second: Hogline BBQ, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $200 prize
Third: Son of a Boar BBQ, Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin, $150 prize
Fourth: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $100 prize
Fifth: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $75 prize
Sixth: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa, $50 prize
Seventh: Hot Daddy’s BBQ, head cook Kyle Kuhn, Grasston, $50 prize
Eighth: Que’s Yer Daddy, head cook Pat McDevitt, Hudson, Wisconsin, $50 prize
Ninth: It’s BBQ Time, head cook Jeff Smith, New Prague, $50 prize
Tenth: Shiggin & Grinnin, head coach Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $50 prize
Overall
Grand champion: Hogline, head cook Dustin Reese, Owatonna, $1,100 prize
Reserve champion: When Pigs Die, head cook Mike Janne, Gretna, Nebraska, $800 prize
Third overall: Phoenix BBQ, head cook Steve Lauer, Stillwater, $500 prize
Fourth overall: Shiggin & Grinnin, head cook Jeff Vanderlinde, Delano, $300 prize
Fifth overall: The DocFather, head cook Jeremy Dockendorf, Princeton, $100 prize
Sixth overall: Nectar of the Hogs, head cook James Mitchell, Minneapolis
Seventh overall: Son of a Boar BBQ, head cook Steve Richardson, Glenwood City, Wisconsin
Eighth overall: Big Chain BBQ Gang, head cook Doug Ortmayer, Charles City, Iowa
Ninth overall: Lucky 19 Sauce Co., head cook Aaron Bourdage, Minnetonka
Tenth overall: Papa Linda’s Barbecue, head cook Adam Anderson, Ellsworth, Iowa
Sunday
Chicken
First: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $175 prize
Second: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $150 prize
Third: Wrecking Crew BBQ, head cook Alan Larrimore, Staples, $125 prize
Fourth: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $100 prize
Fifth: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $75 prize
Sixth: Small Town Girl BBQ, head cook Jodie Greer, Eden Prairie, $50 prize
Seventh: Good Grefe! BBQ, head cook Craig Grefe, Brooklyn Park, $50 prize
Eighth: Ugly Baby BBQ, head cook Garry Edwards, Houston, $50 prize
Ninth: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $50 prize
Tenth: Porket About It, head cook Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park, $50 prize
Ribs
First: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $175 prize
Second: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $150 prize
Third: Tap & Bucket, head cook Andy Schaaf, Long Prairie, $125 prize
Fourth: Porket About It, head cook Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park, $100 prize
Fifth: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $75 prize
Sixth: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $50 prize
Seventh: Smokin Roamers, head cook Lukas Marty, Austin, $50 prize
Eighth: Pittie Q BBQ, head cook Troy Canfield, Rosemount, $50 prize
Ninth: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $50 prize
Tenth: Smokin Pit Patriots, head cook Matthew Greer, Eden Prairie, $50 prize
Overall
Grand champion: The Great Pig in the Sky, head cook Nick Hettwer, Blaine, $4oo prize
Reserve champion: The Yardpigs, head cook Michael Olson, Andover, $200 prize
Third overall: Furlongs Smoke & Seafood, head cook Drew Wilson, Andover, $150 prize
Fourth overall: Poke’em and Smoke’em BBQ, head cook Ryan Bettin, Wadena, $125 prize
Fifth overall: Smokey GQ BBQ Team, head cook Nathan Quigley, Montevideo, $100 prize
Sixth overall: Porket About It, head cook by Steve Audette, Brooklyn Park
Seventh overall: Tap & Bucket, head cook Andy Schaaf, Long Prairie
Eighth overall: Smokin Roamers, head cook Lukas Marty, Austin
Ninth overall: Pittie Q BBQ, head cook Troy Canfield, Rosemount
Tenth overall: Wrecking Crew BBQ, head cook Alan Larrimore, Staples
