Break-in and other reports

Police received a report at 8:17 a.m. Monday of a break-in at 522 S. Broadway.

Thefts reported

Deputies received a report at 2:13 p.m. Monday of a wooden swing that was reported taken from the side of a house at 612 Second Ave. SE in Geneva. The theft reportedly happened between Saturday and Monday.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 8:15 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 1000 E. Hawthorne St

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 10:41 a.m. Monday on Wayside Avenue. The incident reportedly happened at about 7:20 a.m.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Monday of theft by fraud of a business in Albert Lea. A fake check was reportedly written out of a business account and used at Kwik Trip in Owatonna.

Possible scam reported

Police received a report at 12:06 p.m. Monday of a possible scam of a resident on Martin Road.

Assault, theft reported

Police received a report at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday of someone who assaulted a person, smashed out a house window, stole $300 from a vehicle and then damaged the vehicle with rocks.