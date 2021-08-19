Buildings broken into and other reports

A building was reported broken into at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at 1350 W. Main St.

A garage was reported broken into at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday at 76787 125th St. in Glenville. A chainsaw and weed trimmer were missing.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Laptop damaged

A laptop was reported damaged at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Packages reported stolen

Police received a report at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday of a package that was stolen at 1210 S. Newton Ave.

Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday of a computer that was stolen at 1614 Massee St.

Window broken out of vehicle

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday at 1201 Southview Lane. The damage reportedly happened between 2 and 6 a.m. that day.

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at 1408 Dunham St.

Male exposing himself outside business

Police received a report at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday of a male exposing himself outside at 2315 Leland Drive.

Bike reported stolen

A black Trek bike was reported stolen at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at 902 Abbott St.