Busy weekend full of activities planned for Wells Kernel Days
The Wells Kernel Days festival is returning this year and will take place from Wednesday to Sunday. The event schedule is as follows:
Wednesday
7 p.m.: Free movie at Flame Theatre
Thursday
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ron’s Roast & Tours at Ron’s Plumbing, HVAC & Electric
7 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel program in the USC auditorium
Friday
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Inflatables on First Avenue
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Free lunch provided by CCF Bank and treats from Bevcomm
2-4 p.m.: 55+ Lions bingo at the Broadway Apartments
5 p.m.: Lions bingo, food stands, beer garden open
5-8 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park
5-9:30 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park
5 p.m.: KidZone activity tent open
6 p.m.: Tractor races and events at the old USC practice fields
6 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament begins at Half Moon Park
7-10 p.m.: Whitesidewalls at the Bevcomm stage
Dusk: Fireworks at Half Moon Park
Saturday
8 a.m.: Car show registration opens on Broadway
8 a.m.: Food stands open
8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament continues
8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins
9 a.m.: Tractor cruise
9 a.m.: KidZone opens
10 a.m.: Jaycees beer garden opens
10 a.m.: Gaga ball at the soccer fields
10 a.m.: Kids pedal tractor pull at Bevcomm stage
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Day of the Dozer
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Hasse Family Petting Zoo open at Half Moon Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open
10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Giant inflatables for all ages at Half Moon Park
Noon: Bingo opens
12:30-5 p.m.: Free swim at the pool
1 p.m.: Cribbage at V.F.W.
1 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel Talent Show at Bevcomm stage
2 p.m.: Coins in the Corn
5 p.m.: Parade
7 p.m.: Brett Feist at Bevcomm stage
9 p.m.: Street dance featuring EXPRESS band
Sunday
7:30 a.m.-noon: V.F.W. breakfast
8 a.m.: Softball tournament continues
9:30 a.m.: Lions golf tournament at Wells Golf Course
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open
Noon: Firemen’s tournament
Sarah Stultz: Know of a business that has seen growth?
Nose for News by Sarah Stultz Here at the Tribune, we’re gearing up for another busy season with our annual... read more