Nov. 24, 1945-June 4, 2021

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Carolyn (Hanson) Rawlings, 75, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Friday, June 4, in Lake Mills.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mittlestadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills. Kermit Singelstad will officiate. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or to the family.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

