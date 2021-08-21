Letter: Civic Music concerts feature artists from all over the world

To those who say, “There’s nothing to do in Albert Lea,” I’ve got a solution to your problem: Albert Lea Civic Music. I talked to someone about it recently, and he said, “I thought it was just local musicians.”Absolutely not (not that we don’t have many exceptional musicians in this area). These are professional musicians from all over the world. We have had choirs from Russia, acrobats from China, clog dancers from Canada, as well as the best performers in America. I talked to another person who said, “I’m not into classical music.” Actually, classical music accounts for only one or two concerts per season. We have had a Beach Boys tribute band, the Sons of the Pioneers group, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, folk groups, pop groups and more. Our choices are tailored to the tastes of our audience.

This year we have seven concerts scheduled. Normally we present five concerts, but two acts that were scheduled for spring 2020 that had to be canceled because of COVID-19 have been rescheduled for this season. This will not add a penny to the price of a season ticket.

We have a couple of pop groups: Equinox All Stars and Ball in the House. We have classical music with the Janoska Ensemble, two Broadway veterans, Josh Young and Emily Padgett, and we end the year with a perennial favorite, the Sons of the Pioneers. Don’t miss out on this great entertainment value.

Dave Vaagen

Albert Lea