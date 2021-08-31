August 31, 2021

  • 75°

Class of 1950 reunion slated

By Submitted

Published 5:40 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The 1950 class of Albert Lea High School will have their class reunion Sept. 10. The class will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch at Northbridge Mall. All classmates and their guests are invited. Contact Ruth Benson at 373-3060 or Pat Hanson at 373-1982 if  you have any questions.

