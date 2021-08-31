Class of 1950 reunion slated
The 1950 class of Albert Lea High School will have their class reunion Sept. 10. The class will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Pizza Ranch at Northbridge Mall. All classmates and their guests are invited. Contact Ruth Benson at 373-3060 or Pat Hanson at 373-1982 if you have any questions.
You Might Like
Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County
Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday from over the weekend, along with five new hospitalizations.... read more