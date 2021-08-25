Court dispositions: Aug. 6-11, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug. 6

Dean David Borgen, 52, 706 6th Ave. SE, Albert Lea. (July 2020 offense) Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 for one year, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation one year. Restitution $607.28. Fees $155 Count 2: Receiving stolen property – felony. Dismissed. (March 2021 offense) Count 1: Theft-take/use/transfer movable prop – no consent. Dismissed.

Peirre Anthony Curtis, 18, 704 Harding Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees: $80. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle. Fees $200.

Susan Amy Lee, 49, 1430 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $350. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 50/30. Fees $70.

Sara Lyn Luna, 44, 423 Ash Ave. S, New Richland. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – refusal to submit to chemical test, breath or test refusal. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation two years. Fees $415.

Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 31, 319 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $30. Count 3: Traffic regulation – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Nyariang Wuor Tang, 21, 5515 30th St., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.

Joseph Ryan Aubin, 34, 85135 S Island Circle, Hollandale. Count 1: Forestry – open burning – prohibited garbage. Fees $180.

Dylan James Kroupa, 27, 441 Main St. W, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Julio Cesar Mendez, 27, 89027 Oakland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – second-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, stay 275 for four years, credit for time served two days. Four years supervised probation. Fees $900. Count 3: Driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Gilson Patrick Pina, 22, 1312 Central Ave., Northwood. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Tyrone Christian Butler, 30, 2532 1st Ave. S, Apt. 105, Minneapolis. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Artemio Godoy, 27, 809 13th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Collin Matthew Karnes, 21, 1011 4th St. SE, Austin. Count1: Speeding 101/70. Fees $380.

Juliana Marie Mercado Santiago, 28, 133 Williams St., Apt. 305, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Aug. 9

Celso Amancio Aguilar, 55, 608 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180.

Sean Richard Darcy, 23, 402 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule one/two drugs, not marijuana. Local confinement 60 days, stay 58, credit for time served 2 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $305. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed.

Aug. 10

Charlie Domontie Morris III, 25, 106 McArthur Dr., Albert Lea, Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Anthony Nick Barela, 30, 411 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage, litter or like. Fees $180.

Shepherd Lawrence Robbins-Priestley, 29, 300 2nd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Victor Andreas, 32, 206 3rd St. W, Walters. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees: $280.

Ernest John Caffaro, 35, 47 W 2170 S, Orem, UT. Count 1: Speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

Kelsey Joy White Face, 22, 2234 Third St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Aug. 11

Nena Marie Hardy, 24, 612 8th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Dogs running at large – petty misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Daniel Patrick Hays, 31, 1886 Restoration Rd., Rochester. Count 1: Theft-take/use/transfer movable property. Local confinement 60 days, credit for time served 55 days. Fees $80.

Ashley Marie McCullough, 21, 818 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Falsely reporting crime – misdemeanor. Local confinement one day, credit for time served one day. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Shawn Michael Miller, 33, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault, Faribault. Count 1: Felony – domestic assault. Dismissed.

Juan Manuel A Garcia, 58, 218 N 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Supervised probation one year, diversion program one year. Fees $75.

Elizabeth Reid Peterson, 26, 5221 16th Ave. S, Minneapolis. Count 1: Fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed after condition met. Local confinement three days, credit for time served three days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.