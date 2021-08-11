Creativity abounds for Bucket of Junk contest at the fair
The Bucket of Junk Contest, sponsored by Albert Lea Steel Inc., took place last week at the Freeborn County Fair. Each participant received a five-gallon bucket with the same junk parts. The participants could not add or subtract parts, and all parts needed to be used.
You Might Like
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Democrats, GOP come together
WASHINGTON — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan... read more