Darlene Behr

Darlene L. Behr 94-year-old resident of St. John’s on Fountain Lakes in Albert Lea, MN passed away August 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Conger, MN with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday evening at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bear Lake Cemetery.

Darlene was born on August 30, 1926 in Lake Mills, Iowa. She is the daughter of Bernt and Alma (Reim) Leegaard. Darlene was baptized on September 26, 1926 at Silver Lake Lutheran in rural Northwood, Iowa. At the age of 5 she moved with her parents to Norman, Iowa. She attended Helgeson County School through the 8th grade. She graduated from Emmons High School with the class of 1944. Darlene was confirmed in June of 1941 in the Emmons Lutheran Church. She was united in marriage to Eldo Behr on August 29, 1947 at the Emmons Lutheran Church. They lived in Albert Lea, where they both worked at Wilson & Co. from 1947 to 1952. The couple then started farming on Eldo’s family farm near Conger from 1952 – 1978. Darlene was a very proud farmer’s wife. She fed the calves and milked the cattle. After retiring from farming, they spent winters in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas. Darlene was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Conger and was active in many church activities including Sunday school teacher, president of ALCW, served on church council, and the church circle. She was a quilter for Lutheran World Relief. Darlene enjoyed baking especially bread, planting trees in her yard and watching them grow, embroidering, and crocheting.

Darlene is survived by her children, Alan (Debra) Behr, Kevin (Darla) Behr, grandchildren, Heather (Kurt Loverink) Haney, Alex (Tara) Haney, Travis Behr; step-grandchildren, Brandy Erickson, Justin Flugum; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Erickson, Sara Erickson, Alanna Flugum, Lillian Flugum, Maya Loverink, Isabell Loverink, Dylan Haney, Emmerson Haney; and sister, Joy Behr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Starla Haney; son-in-law, Mitch Haney; brothers-in-law, Leslie Behr, and Ellsworth (Eudene) Behr.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Bear Lake Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.