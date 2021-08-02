Northwood – Donald Lau, 86, of rural Glenville, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after a short illness.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85056 134th Street, Glenville, MN., 56036, with Rev. Jan Crissinger officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, Iowa, 50459.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Myrtle, Minnesota or Peace and Power at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Donald Lau was born May 21, 1935 in Minnesota, son of Edwin and Naomi (Will) Lau in Freeborn County. Donald spent his entire life farming in the Glenville area. In his later years he loved driving around and looking at the crops and watching the windmills going up.

Donald was on the board of Shellrock Township for many years.

Donald enjoyed working on puzzles and going on trips with his special friend, Pat Peterson, of Forest City. They traveled to Texas, Northwest area, Arizona, Mackinac Island, Niagara Falls and Calgary Stampede. He enjoyed his first plane ride in 2010 and his first cruise to Alaska. Donald enjoyed pat’s children, Sally and Tracy and their families who live near Ames and Adel, Iowa. He liked being around people who enjoyed his company and loved him dearly.

Donald is survived by his son, Michael (Christine) Lau of Glenville, Minnesota; grandchildren, Cora and Jacob Lau; sister, Darlene Kvam of Northwood; special friend, Pat Peterson of Forest City; sister-in-law, Joanne Wray of Edina, Minnesota and Arlene Rodeghero of Pleasanton, California and many nieces, nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Lau in 1988; parents, Edwin and Naomi Lau; two brothers in-law, Don Rodeghero and Lee Kvam; nephew, David Rodeghero.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, Iowa, 641-324-1543.