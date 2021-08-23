Dorothy Christine (Kuhlmann) Greibrok, 94, of rural Austin, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Mayo Health Systems in Austin, MN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church of London, MN with Rev. Kent Otterman presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Hayward Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Dorothy was born on a farm in rural Kensett, Iowa on March 24, 1927 to Hans and Mary Kuhlmann. Dorothy graduated from Kensett Public School in 1945. She went on to earn an Associate’s Degree at Hamilton Business College in Mason City, Iowa. Dorothy met Carlyle Greibrok in 1947 at the Northwood Roller Skating Rink. The couple were united in marriage on May 20, 1951 at Kensett Norwegian Lutheran Church. They established their home and raised their children on a farm south of Oakland, MN.

Dorothy was a homemaker and took care of her children. Her hobbies included vegetable and flower gardening as well as crocheting dresses for her dolls. Dorothy taught Sunday School at the Oakland Lutheran Church and Deer Creek Valley Lutheran Church. She held offices in circles and attended neighborhood mother’s clubs. Dorothy helped out on the farm often driving tractor, but helped out wherever she was needed. She loved spending time with her family and attended as many family functions as she could. In her later years, she enjoyed playing 50 UP and King’s Corners with her grandchildren and her new friends at Sacred Heart Assisted Living. Dorothy thoroughly enjoyed meeting the tour groups who visited the Greibrok Mini History Farm.

Dorothy is survived by her five children, David (Julie) Greibrok and their children, Danny, Joey (Jen) and great grandchildren Cullen, Sawyer, and Leighton and Jamie (Trent) Fader, Rebecca (John) Westra and daughter, Rachel (Tony) Steward and great grandson Noah, Dwight (Patricia) Greibrok and their children, Andrew, Sarah (Andy Rooney) Greibrok, Michael (Ashley), John Greibrok and daughter Kaylee, and Allan (Laurie) and their children Katelyn and Braden; daughter-in-law, Canda Greibrok and her children, Michael and Jordan; and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle; son, Dean; son-in-law, Robert Edwards; and siblings, Margaret (Luverne) Diedrich, Arlene (Leland) Stoddard, and Carl (Donna) Kuhlmann.

A special thank you to the staff at Sacred Heart Assisted Living for the loving care they showed Dorothy.

Memorials preferred to the Faith Lutheran Church of London, MN or Donor’s Choice.