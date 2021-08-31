EST/THORESON, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-968
In RE: Estate of LeRoy A. Thoreson, Deceased
ORDER AND NOTICE
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE IN
UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2021, at 2:00pm via zoom, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated January 29, 2009, and for the appointment of Donna M. Thoreson, whose address is 2003 Paradise Road, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
/s/Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court dated
Jason J. Iacovino
Attorney at Law
415 E. Main St.
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
(507) 583-6663
Attorney Registration Number 0386770
Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 21 and 28, 2021
EST/THORESON, L.
STORAGE AUCTION
PUBLIC NOTICE The contents of the following storage units will be sold to the public on storagetreasures.com on 9/13/2021 @1:00pm.... read more