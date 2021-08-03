Fredrick “Fritz” Howard Moran, age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away on July 31, 2021.

Fritz was born on June 13, 1937 to Joseph and Hannah (Hummel) Moran in Brownsville, MN. He retired from Land O’Lakes after working there for 40 years. Fred was an avid hunter, fisherman, singer and reader, especially reading western novels. Fritz also enjoyed riding his bicycle. Every year, he would participate in the Freeborn County bike-a-thon for American Cancer Society for over 40 years.

Fred was the rock and supporter of his family foundation and he will be dearly missed.

Fred is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Connie (Adam) Moffitt; grandchildren, Travis (Courtney) Moffitt and Jacob Moffitt; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Isaiah and Owen Moffitt; in-laws, Susan (Jerald) Rognes, Barbara (Larry) Rognes, and Brian (Deborah) Drescher; sister-in-law, Sandy Moran; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hannah (Hummel) Moran; granddaughter, Christa Moffitt; brothers, Joseph, Charles and James; sisters, Mabel Pringing, Mary Simbeck and Delores Simmonson; and special uncle, Howard Hummel.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service 11 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea with military honors.