Hospitalizations, cases rising in Freeborn County
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations were reported in Freeborn County Wednesday in the update from health officials.
The county currently has 123 active cases.
The Freeborn County Health Department stated the new cases included the following:
- One person between 0 and 4
- One person between 10 and 14
- Three people between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 20s
- One person in their 30s
- Two people in their 40s
- One person in their 50s
- Two people in their 60s
- Two people in their 80s
The following increases were reported in other area counties:
- Faribault County: one new case
- Mower County: 16 new cases
- Steele County: 11 new cases
- Waseca County: four new cases
Statewide, there were 1,404 new COVID-19 cases reported and seven new deaths.
