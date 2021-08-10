Iowa to add shot clocks to boys and girls basketball starting in 2022-23

Joint committees of the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently recommended changes to the basketball, bowling and track and field programs throughout the state of Iowa.

At their annual summer meetings, the IHSAA voted unanimously to approve all three recommendations.

The most notable change will come in the 2022-23 basketball seasons, when a 35-second shot clock will be added to the boys and girls basketball seasons. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required.

Iowa now joins eight other states that implement a shot clock in high school play. Minnesota does not use a shot clock. The shot clock at the college level is 30 seconds and the NBA has a 24-second shot clock.

The board also voted to approve a new start date for the spring track and field season. The first practice may now be held Feb. 21, as opposed to Feb. 28 to allow for more practice time before the first meet. The first date eligible for competition remains March 7.

The third change made by the board was adding an individual tournament to the postseason bowling events.