JOHNSON
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of
Karen Marie Johnson,
Decedent
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.
24-PR-21-932
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated November 10, 2015, and (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Robert James Johnson, whose address is 322 S. Fawcett Street, Sioux City, Iowa, 51103, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
/s/ Deanna Verdick,
Deputy Probate Registrar
Dated: July 23, 2021
Rebecca S. Mittag,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Marty G. Helle
Hoversten, Johnson, Beckmann & Hovey, LLP
807 West Oakland Avenue
Austin, MN, 55912
Attorney License No: 0307476
Telephone: (507) 433-3483
FAX: (507) 433-7889
Email: mhelle@hoverstenlaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 4 and 11, 2021
