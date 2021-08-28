Letter: Email school board members about precautions

“Dr. Funk said someone with pull in the community contacted the school board and requested no masks, so for those of us that are in favor of masks and Covid precautions to contact the board.”

This was posted on another page by a concerned citizen who had contacted Funk about not issuing a mask mandate. I have a feeling this is how a lot of Albert Lea’s policies and procedures are decided upon — there are a lot of people with pull in the community, tossing around money and ideas.

If you are concerned about the lack of COVID 19 safety protocols in our district, you are encouraged to email the school board members:

Dave.klatt@alschools.org

dennis.dieser@alschools.org

neal.skaar@alschools.org

jill.marin@alschools.org

kim.nelson@alschools.org

angie.hoffman@alschools.org

bruce.olson@alschools.org

Remember none of the board members currently have any children going to school in the district.

Tasia Olson

Albert Lea