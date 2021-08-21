Local student to receive State Fair scholarship

The Minnesota State Fair has long been invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from greater Minnesota and this week announced the recipients of the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship. The fair is committed to offer scholarship opportunities to deserving youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community, according to a press release.

Issabella O’Rourke of Wells was named as one of the 20 recipients of the scholarship.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $500,000 has been awarded.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. These scholarships were made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2020-21. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/.