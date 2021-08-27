Lock cut off storage unit and other reports

A lock was reported cut off of a storage unit at 11:56 a.m. Thursday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Bike stolen

A yellow and green bike with fat tires was reported stolen at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 101 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Cory Craig Bailey, 38, for domestic assault at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 202 First Ave. SE in Geneva.

Lightning strike reported

A lightning strike and fire was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in Hayward.

Wind tower site broken into

Police received a report at 9:36 a.m. Thursday of a wind tower site that was broken into and copper taken at 10854 840th Ave., Glenville.