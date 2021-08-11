Marriage licenses: July 2021

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in July 2021:

Michelle Lynn Brandt and Robert Harvey Whiting III, both of P.O. Box 204 in Alden.

Travis Edward Callahan and Mackenzie Maye Nowak, both of 76209 325th St. in Ellendale.

Jamie Lee Kent and Jennifer Marie Polinder, both of 818 E. Hawthorne St. in Albert Lea.

Emmett Michael Staat and Emily Anne Caron, both of 203 Fourth Ave. in Freeborn.

Elvira Lazaro Merino and Alfonso Puga Rosas, both of 803 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea.

Spencer Gregory Kral and Amanda Lynn Rahn, both of 14335 860th Ave. in Glenville.

Julian Garza Jr. and Shellbie Nadine Richardson, both of 809 Harding Ave. in Albert Lea.

Cody James Young and Angelica Naomi Trevino, both of 1015 W. Clark St. in Albert Lea.

Kenneth Michael Koch and Marisia Sydney Troi Hill, both of 12079 860th Ave. in Glenville.

Kristen Rae Leonhardi and Jason Gerald Petterson, both of 2505 Bayview S. Knoll in Albert Lea.

Ryan Henry Wangness and Amy Lynn Mandler, both of 33671 820th Ave. in Ellendale.

Tyler Scott Honsey of 481 Pearl St. in Emmons and Veronica Lourdes Silva of 1702 Eberhardt St. in Albert Lea.

Jimmy Charles Baseman and Heather Joy Langfald, both of 75246 State Line Road in Emmons.

Tom Warren Sosebee Jr. and Nancy Ellen Jensen, both of 1326 Foothills Blvd. in Albert Lea.

Logan Jay Bidne and Hannah Marae Buchanan, both of 50010 Apple Ave. in Northwood.

Derek Robert Bendickson and Erica Marae Hall, both of 781 Second St. S.W. in Glenville.

Kaitlyn Shea-Laira Overland and Abby Lynn Runneberg, both of 2860 Oak Ave. in Garner.

Ryan Rodger Strand and Jenny Marie Meyers, both of 30677 762nd Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Daniel Rodriquez and Donna Mae Shepherd, both of 414 Garfield Ave. in Albert Lea.

Emily Jean Goskeson of 217 Will-O-Bruce in Albert Lea and Anthony Lane Wacholz of 23808 State Highway 13 in New Richland.