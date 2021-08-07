Military news: Haines promoted to master sergeant

Lee Haines of Hollandale, with the 934th Airlift Wing in the Air Force Reserves based in Minneapolis, was recently promoted to master sergeant.

Haines and his wife, Lorrie, have two children, Jazmine (Hensche) and Emma Haines.

His parents are Debbie Heidemann of Albert Lea and Doug Haines of Wirt.

Grandparents are LaMoyne and Marge Heidemann of Albert Lea, and Robert Haines and the late Deloris Haines of Wirt.