New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday of a person between 95 and 99 years of age.

The county has now had 36 people who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department also reported eight new COVID-19 cases, and there are currently 59 active cases.

The new cases included five people in their 20s and three people in their 70s.

An increase in new cases is also being reported in other area counties. Steele County had 13 new cases, Mower had 19, Waseca had 9 and Faribault had three.

Statewide, 1,120 new cases were reported, along with four deaths.